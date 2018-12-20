PHOTO COURTESY OF LACKAWANNA COUNTY Roba Family Farms was the small business spotlighted at the Dec. 5 Lackawanna County Commissioners Meeting. John Roba started his business in 1984 with the purchase of a 52-acre farm in North Abington Township. He began to harvest trees there in 1990 and the operation took off and diversified from that point. Roba and his family expanded the business by selling pumpkins. The family also purchased two other farms for growing Christmas, flowering and shade trees and apples. The orchard features a variety of family fun games and rides. From left: commissioners Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A. Cummings, farm owners John and Sue Roba and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.