It’s that time of year again.

Strawberry fields at LaCoe’s Berry Nice Farms in Newton Township and Pallman Farm in South Abington Township are open for picking. Both sites opened to the public last week, though staff at both said especially wet weather last year and so far in 2019 has created some challenges for the fruit growing there.

“Berries need warm nights and lots of sunshine to ripen,” said Regina LaCoe, who runs LaCoe’s Berry Nice Farm with her husband, Dick. “We have tons of green berries. We need warmer nights and more sunshine.”

Strawberry season at the farm, 10041 Valley View Drive, opened on June 11 and the turnout over the first few days was good, LaCoe said. The uncertainty of the weather also prompted staff there to evaluate their hours on a day to day basis. Anyone who wants to make the trip should to check to see if the farm is open by looking at their Facebook page or by calling 570-561-4031.

Strawberries there cost $2.25 a pound. Only cash is accepted. Strawberry season there will last until the Fourth of July and possibly a little longer. After that, the farm’s blueberry, blackberry and raspberry fields will open for picking, LaCoe said.

Strawberry picking at Pallman Farm, 1511 Summit Lake Road, opened Friday, the 33rd strawberry picking season there, said co-owner Craig Pallman. The weather affects operations where people come and pick their own fruit twofold, he said. Wet conditions last year, when the strawberry plants went into their hibernation phase, and this year has stressed the plants and left them weak, Pallman said. On top of that, poor weather could keep patrons inside and out of the fields. However, with the constant rain, some people could end up with cabin fever, Pallman said.

“It’s been so bad, we’re hoping that some people get tired of it, go out regardless and thumb their noses at the weather,” Pallman said.

Pallman Farms will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices on strawberries there run $2.35 a pound for anything under 20 pounds and $2.10 a pound for anything over 20 pounds.

Staff there hope to have strawberry picking available until at least the Fourth of July, Pallman said.

Contact the writer:

cover@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9100 x5363;

@ClaytonOver on Twitter

More info

For more information on LaCoe’s Berry Nice Farm and Pallman Farm, check out their Facebook pages.