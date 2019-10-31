Article Tools Font size – + Share This

RYMAN

CLARKS SUMMIT — Local author, Gary Ryman will present a program on Governor Gifford Pinchot on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. Admission is $5. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Ryman has conducted extensive research on Gifford Pinchot, a prominent leader and conservationist. Ryman will discuss Pinchot’s conservation accomplishments that are shown by the forests and parks bearing his name throughout Pennsylvania. He will also discuss Pinchot’s political career which saw him serve two terms as governor of Pennsylvania from 1923-27 and 1931-35.

During his two terms, Governor Pinchot was involved in major labor disputes, battling monopolistic utilities and initiating innovative relief programs early in the Great Depression. He harbored strong presidential ambitions and saw himself as the Progressive successor to Theodore Roosevelt. An unusual politician, Gifford despised corruption and a close second was his dislike of waste in government. A strong supporter of temperance, he pushed hard on prohibition; when it was repealed during his second term, he became the father of the “state store” system that remains to this day. He was also an advocate for women’s and civil rights, partnering with his wife, Cornelia Bryce Pinchot, a woman with “a brilliant political mind,” according to her friend Theodore Roosevelt.

Ryman is the author of four books. He calls upon his 30 years as a firefighter in three states to give his unique perspective in “Fire Men: Stories from Three Generations of a Firefighting Family.” In “Mayday! Firefighter Down!” he introduces Lt. Dave Michaels, a fictional fireman whose story continues in “Fire in His Bones,” as Michaels encounters the death of a friend in a fire and a terrorist bombing and struggles to restore his spirit after these tragedies. Ryman’s fourth book, “The Education of Stuart McGrath,” is a satire about Stuart McGrath’s work for a small city, Scranton, and how the city runs (or doesn’t).