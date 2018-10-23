Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ACTORS CIRCLE The cast of Actors Circle's production of 'A Bad Year for Tomatoes,' from left: KK Gordon, Kelly Ann Walsh, Warren Cox, Lorrie Loughney, Justin O'Hearn and Carol Davis. Also on the cast are Chris Eibach and Willa Mae Wilcox.

SCRANTON — Clarks Summit actress Carol Davis will appear in Actors Circle’s production of “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick, set for Oct. 25-28 and Nov. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

The show is a lighthearted farce in which a television actress fed up with her career leases a cottage in the tiny hamlet of Beaver Haven in order to write her autobiography. But she doesn’t get the peace and quiet she seeks, as each time she sits down to dictate her memoirs on a little tape recorder, someone shows up at her door or in her living room.

The full cast includes: Scranton residents Kelly Ann Walsh, KK Gordon, Lorrie Loughney, Willa Mae Wilcox, Justin O’Hearn and Warren Cox and Dunmore resident Chris Eibach. Art Walsh of Archbald is director and Jeff Ginsberg of Jermyn is producer.

Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Admission to the Thursday, Oct. 25 show is discounted at $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time.

For more information visit Actors Circle on Facebook or actorscircle.com.