SUBMITTED PHOTO Flopsy, one of the dogs in the production who is available for adoption from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. SUBMITTED PHOTO The girls of Delta Nu pose with Act Out Theatre Group’s Christmas tree. From left, first row: Sarah Pugliese of Wilkes Barre Twp. and Allyson Spangenburg of Plymouth. Second row: Emily Carey of Dunmore, Sam Greenfield of Old Forge and Olivia Connell of Plains Twp. Third row: Maddie Hopkins of Plymouth, Milana Snyder of Madison Twp. and Allie Katz of South Abington Twp.

DUNMORE — Allie Katz of South Abington Township is among the cast members of Act Out Theatre Group’s production of “Legally Blonde,” which hit the stage Friday, Dec. 13 and continues this weekend. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the theater, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore.

In the play, Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The production features high-energy dance numbers and powerhouse vocals that bring the major motion picture to life on stage.

The show is directed by Dan Pittman, Act Out Theatre’s artistic director.

Other cast members include Allyson Spangenburg of Plymouth, Liv Anderson of Shavertown, Erin McLaughlin of Sweet Valley, Max Snyder of Madison Township, Caelan Howe-Baden of Taylor, Rocco Pugliese of Wilkes-Barre Township, Emily Carey of Dunmore, Maddie Hopkins of Plymouth, Sarah Pugliese, of Wilkes-Barre Township, Sam Greenfield of Old Forge, Milana Snyder of Madison Township, Jason Berlew of Wilkes-Barre, Olivia Connell of Plains Township, Lorcan Baden of Taylor, Frank Carey of Dunmore and Kim Pugliese of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Act Out is partnering with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter during this production.

“Since there are dogs in this show, we’ve decided to try to get one adopted,” Pittman said in a news release. “A dog from Griffin Pond will be in the show as Paulette’s beloved dog, Rufus.”

Elle’s pretty-in-pink chihuahua is played by Pittman’s own dog, Little Edie.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors at the door.

If you go

What: Act Out Theatre Group’s production of “Legally Blonde”

When: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Act Out Theatre, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore

Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors

More info: actouttheatre.com