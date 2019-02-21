Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE EXTENSION Lackawanna County Junior attendees were, from left: Emmy Jones of Factoryville, Katie Jones of Factoryville and Nora Evans of Dalton. PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE EXTENSION Lackawanna County 13-18-year-old 4-H members attending the leadership conference were, from left: Maria Parola of Moscow, Ava Davis of South Abington Township, Hannah Albano of Dunmore, Meghan Graham of Clarks Summit, Julia Mazur of Olyphant and Faith Hosie of Jessup.

SCRANTON — Nearly 600 young people descended on State College during the first weekend of February for the Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference and Junior Leadership Conference. The weekend afforded them an opportunity to come together for leadership training, networking and learning experiences.

The weekend, themed “Leadership in Overtime,” kicked off with welcome addresses by the director of Pennsylvania 4-H, Joshua Rice and the Pennsylvania secretary of agriculture, Russell Redding. The Pennsylvania 4-H State Council – a premier group of young people selected from around the state to be the official spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program – and the Pennsylvania 4-H State Office coordinated the weekend event.

Saturday was a full day of leadership workshops for the 13-to-18-year-old attendees of the leadership conference. Those workshops included topics such as team-building, stress management, understanding leadership styles, etiquette, interview preparation and more.

The Junior Conference for the 10-to-13-year-old participants gave the younger members a small glimpse of what they can expect to see when they are older. The workshop topics included communication and being a positive role model.

One of the highlights of the conference was the keynote speakers. The juniors listened to an entertaining talk by Katina Hunter, 4-H alum and current volunteer in Pennsylvania.

Friday’s keynote speaker, Clint Pulver, entertained the older teens with his comedy and message about leaving a mark and making the best for the world instead of best in the world.