Nearly 700 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2020 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center in State College.

Five Lackawanna County 4-H members were in attendance: Faith Hosie, Jessup; Meghan Graham, Clarks Summit; Julia Mazur, Olyphant; Ella Wilson, Clarks Summit; and Ava Davis, South Abington Township.

County 4-H members participated in workshops designed and presented by 4-H educators, Penn State faculty and specially invited speakers.

The workshops included topics that encouraged youth to build their skills in public speaking, team building, conflict resolution and communicating through social media.