SUBMITTED PHOTO Food Challenge participants were, from left, first row: Charlotte Rozenburg, Emma Adamsky, Erin Bartell and Emily Bartell. Second row: Anna Flowers, Abby Adamsky, Lindsey Bartell and Lauren Bartell.

Eight Lackawanna County 4-H food and nutrition members recently competed in the regional 4-H Food Challenge Contest in Carbon County.

The junior team members were: Emily Bartell, Lindsey Bartell, Lauren Bartell and Erin Bartell, all of Clarks Summit.

Anna Flowers, Abby Adamsky and Emma Adamsky, all of Clarks Summit, and Charlotte Rozenburg of Factoryville competed in the senior division.

Fifty-three 4-H members from across the state competed in this new Pennsylvania 4-H Contest, which is modeled after the television show “Chopped.” In addition to cooking a dish from designated products and a limited pantry, participants had to have nutrition and cost comparison knowledge for their presentation.

The Lackawanna County junior team placed second and the senior team placed first in the region. The 4-H food and nutrition program is sponsored by Penn State Extension. It teaches youth ages 8-18 cooking, nutrition, meal planning and cost-comparison skills.

To learn more about the 4-H program, call the Extension office at 570-963-6842.