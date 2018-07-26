Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY PENNSTATE EXTENSION Fashion Revue participants, from left: Maria Parola of Moscow, Julia Mazur of Olyphant, Alexis Heffley of Dalton and Lindsey, Emily and Lauren Bartell of Clarks Summit.

Four Abington-area residents who are Lackawanna County 4-H textile science members recently competed in the regional 4-H fashion revue in Dushore.

They are: Alexis Heffley of Dalton and Lindsey, Emily and Lauren Bartell of Clarks Summit.

Thirty-six members from Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga and Wyoming Counties were judged with their garments in appearance, fit, design, fashion and construction techniques. In addition, participants attended workshops on modeling, Dress for Success, and making scissors pouches.

The day concluded with a fashion show and awards presentation.

Lindsey Bartell was named winner in the junior wearable year 2 division.

The 4-H textile science program is sponsored by Penn State Extension. It teaches youth ages 8-18 clothing construction skills, while increasing their self-esteem, poise and confidence.

To learn more about the program call 570-963-6842.