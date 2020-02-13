Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2019:12:19 13:09:18

Getting ready to load Santa’s Sleigh bound for the students in the North Scranton Head Start Program, from left: Head Start Family Engagement worker, Carol Walters; Rotary Club of the Abingtons President Noreen Thomas; Family Engagement worker, Jessica Davailus; and Abington Heights High School Interact Club members, Thomas Sheeran, Dan Cummings (club president), Quinn O’Malley, Bailey White and Paige Watt.

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

SUBMITTED PHOTOS Each year, members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons and Abington Heights Interact Club provide gifts for the local Head Start program.