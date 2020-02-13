Getting ready to load Santa’s Sleigh bound for the students in the North Scranton Head Start Program, from left: Head Start Family Engagement worker, Carol Walters; Rotary Club of the Abingtons President Noreen Thomas; Family Engagement worker, Jessica Davailus; and Abington Heights High School Interact Club members, Thomas Sheeran, Dan Cummings (club president), Quinn O’Malley, Bailey White and Paige Watt.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS Each year, members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons and Abington Heights Interact Club provide gifts for the local Head Start program.