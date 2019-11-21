Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES Santa Claus, escorted by the Abington Lions Club, will visit Abington-area children through second grade from Dec. 10-12.

The Abington Lions Club is sponsoring its annual Santa Claus visit for Abington-area children through second grade. Santa will visit homes in Clarks Summit, Clarks Green, Chinchilla, Waverly, Glenburn, Dalton and Newton areas from Dec. 10-12 and present children, whose names have been submitted, with a special gift.

The schedule and route codes are as follows.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

■Tues1: All homes reached from Layton Road between Northern Boulevard (Route 6 & 11) and Scott Township line.

■Tues2: All homes reached from Shady Lane Road between Northern Boulevard and the Morgan Highway.

■Tues3: All homes reached from Lower Edella Road (between Northern Boulevard and Leach Hill Road including Sunnyside from Leach Hill Road and Griffin Pond Road area). All homes reached from Leach Hill and Griffin Pond Rd.

■Tues4: All homes in East Newton, including Newton-Ransom Blvd., and West Mountain area. (Newton-Ransom Boulevard will mark East from West Newton)

■Tues5: All homes reached from Forest Acres Drive, Columbus Circle, Country Club Rd, Summit Lake Road and Mount Dewey

Wednesday, Dec. 11

■Wed1: All homes reached from Upper Fairview, including Mountain Meadows, Laconia to the Justus border.

■Wed2: All homes reached from Maggies Rd.

■Wed3: All homes between State Street and the Morgan Highway that can be reached from Knapp Rd., West Grove Street, Winola Rd.

■Wed4: All homes in the area surrounding the Abington High School, from Winola Road to Gravel Pond Road and Old Turnpike Rd.

■Wed5: All homes between Oakford Road, and E. Grove Street up to and including North Abington Road (up to Glen Oak Country Club).

■Wed6: All homes in West Newton to Ransom boarder, Schultzville, Church Hill Road, Cherry Hill Road areas. All homes reached from Route 307, from CSSH to Newton Township line, Falls Road to Wyoming County line

Thursday, Dec. 12

■Thur1: All homes in Weis Market area (between State Street, S. Abington Rd., East Grove Street and Maple Street).

■Thur2: All homes on Upper Edella, White Birch, and Venard roads in Baptist Bible College area.

■Thur3: All homes from State Street at Oakford Road North to Dalton Border, Glenburn & Waverly.

■Thur4: All homes across N. Abington Road from Glen Oak Country Club, OLP school area. All homes on lower Fairview Road from Abington Road to Squirrel Run, College Park

■Thur5: All homes in Milwaukee and Ransom. All homes in the Agway Store area to the Dalton border, the end of Gravel Pond Road and Old Lackawanna Trail Road

If you do not find a location that covers your neighborhood, send your response and the club will determine if you live within its service area. Some of the local schools have students who reside outside the coverage area. In most situations, other service organizations may have a similar holiday program for your family.

Lions Clubs International is a service organization of community-minded men and women. In addition to the annual Santa Claus visit, Lions clubs provide support for people with vision and hearing difficulties and sponsor other community service projects.

For more information, visit abingtonlions.org.

Signups for the Santa visit can be completed on the website or by mailing the form to Abington Lions Club, P.O. Box 273, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Due to scheduling, no forms will be accepted after Nov. 30.