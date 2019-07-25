SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Lions Club recently presented a scholarship to Abington Heights senior, Ryan Flynn at the school’s Senior Reflections awards program held at the Montdale Country Club. Flynn received the scholarship for his scholastic and community involvement. He recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He plans to attend Penn College of Technology in the fall. From left: Rich Winslow, Abington Lions Club scholarship committee chairperson, and Ryan Flynn.