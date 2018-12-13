PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ABINGTON LIONS CLUB The Abington Lions Club of Clarks Summit donated $500 to The Lions Club Leader Dog for the Blind, in Rochester Michigan. $500 is the purchase price of a Leader Dog, for a blind person. The dog will then go through extensive training, for more than a year, to become a companion for a person who is blind. From left: Shirley Skinner, club vice president; Karen Cokely, Leader Dog chairperson and past district governor; Joe Skinner, past district governor, and Mark Kusma, past Pennsylvania Lions Clubs Council chairman.