NEWTON TWP. — 2019 has been a year of new life for the Newton Township Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd. Housed in the former Newton-Ransom High School building, the facility has a gymnasium and history room as well as event spaces. Its outdoor pavilion, soccer field and basketball court are used by the community. This year, the Newton Rec Center kicked off some new events to bring people together.

In September, it held its first annual fall festival which had activities for all ages and filled the building and property with loads of fall fun. The community came out to enjoy the day. Wanting to keep the momentum going, the committee got busy planning a holiday event.

The Newton Rec Center held its first annual holiday tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“One of our committee members mentioned that growing up she had attended tree lightings in the community,” Sabrina Herbert shared. “We decided to plan one here in Newton Township. We wanted to keep it free and use it as an opportunity to bring everyone together for a family friendly event.”

The township, area businesses and individuals in the community teamed up to make the holiday tree lighting a special one. Santa Claus arrived in a Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company truck to meet with the many children who attended.

A 15-foot tree was donated by Chambers Trees in Clifford Township. The Newton Township DPW helped to put the tree up prior to the event. Members of the fire department directed traffic. Volunteers Colleen Blaney, Erin Duffy, Mia Duffy, Karen Guditus, Sabrina Herbert, Kathi LaCoe, Denise Miller, Pam Romaldini, Amber Sheridan, Kim Tenio and Rich Tenio planned the event at the Rec Center. They donated hot chocolate and baked cookies for cookie decorating. Families enjoyed the free holiday event that provided a chance to spend time together and make memories.

Activities for children were available in the gym beginning at 5:30 p.m. and included photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, coloring a large gingerbread cardboard play house, cookie decorating, games and holiday-themed play areas. Another room at the Rec had a cookie buffet and hot chocolate bar.

The rain that began to fall as Santa climbed into his fire truck didn’t keep families from moving outside to watch the tree lighting. With sirens blaring and lights flashing, Santa drove around the Rec Center and then pulled up front on Newton Ransom Boulevard to light the tree with Mrs. Claus by his side. Children adorned the tree with ornaments before making their way home.

Those who planned the first annual tree lighting at the Newton Rec Center shared that all the work and energy that went into the evening had a purpose.

“We want people to know that the Rec Center is here as a community resource,” said Herbert. “We are a central place they can come to and we want to bring people together. Newton and Ransom townships are in their own little corner of the Abingtons. In some ways we are one of those forgotten communities in Lackawanna County. We are on the outskirts of it. We want to bring things closer to the residents who live here.”

The committee that planned the tree lighting originally came together due to the need for renovations to the building. As they met, something else grew – a desire to build community where they live.

“Eventually, we need to renovate our gym,” Herbert said. “In the meantime, we continue to use it to benefit our community.”

Next, the committee is planning a Me and My Guy Dance. The father-daughter style dance is scheduled for Feb. 21. Open to students in first through sixth grade and their fathers or guardians, the dance will have a live DJ and photo booth. For more information on the dance and other upcoming events, visit the Newton Recreation Center Facebook page.

As merry hearts made their way home from the tree lighting in Newton Township, many “thank yous” and “Happy Holidays” were shared. The Newton Rec Center is making a difference as it injects life and light into its community. A community that is shining a little bit brighter this holiday season.