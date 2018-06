Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Richard J. Yost

Richard J. Yost, of South Abington Township

What brings you to the library today?

“As I usually do, I’m researching an article for a letter to the editor and also a book that I’m writing.”

How long have you been a library card holder?

“Ever since I moved from the Harrisburg area to Scranton which is 22 years.”

What do you like best about the library?

“I like the availability of the best of political thinking whether it be in books, periodicals or newspapers.”