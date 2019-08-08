Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Communtity Library and Taylor Community Library will hold a joint American Girl and Lego bingo event Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-4 p.m. Doors open at noon. There will be bingo games, specials, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, food and more. Tickets are on sale at both libraries for $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door. The bingo games will be held at the Greenwood Hose Co. in Moosic. Pictured are Renee Roberts, left, project manager at the Abington Community Library, and Jeanie Sluck, director of the Taylor Community Library.