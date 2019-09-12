Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Fairy Godmothers of Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA are getting ready for a dress donation drive.

Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA is partnering with the Lackawanna County Library System to hold the drive on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Libraries participating include the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit, Albright Memorial Library in Scranton, Taylor Community Library in Taylor and the Valley Community Library in Peckville.

The purpose of bringing a dress drive to various locations around Lackawanna County is to allow the board members of Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA to get out into the community and share their message. It also allows those wishing to donate their dresses an easy drop off location right in their own backyard.

It’s not just gently used and previously loved gowns they’re looking for; they’ll also accept donations of shoes, bag, wraps and other accessories. The organization is in need of gowns size 10 and up.

Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA and the Lackawanna County Library System began their working relationship this past spring during the organization’s annual Unique Boutique. Members from the library participated in ESTEEMtown, which is an interactive experience focused on self-esteem and living a healthy life. With a positive response from both participants of ESTEEMtown and members of the library system, they hope to continue working with the library in the future.

The Unique Boutique is an annual sale that takes place in the spring. All dresses and accessories are priced $10 and under. The proceeds from the annual sale go toward the Cinderella’s Closet Scholarship through the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA is an organization of community volunteers committed to fostering the self-esteem of young women and providing them with an opportunity to discover an affordable dress through a positive boutique experience.

Cinderella’s Closet was a provisional project of the Junior League of Scranton. After 10 years of hosting the project, members identified a continuing need for the event in the community and decided to form a new organization. Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA continues the tradition set forth by the Junior League, but also opened it up for new community members to join.

Anyone interested in becoming a board member may email CCofNEPA@gmail.com for more information.