Thoughts on sanctuary cities

I do not understand. How does a city justify, to a law abiding, tax paying citizen that the city is protecting a person, from another country, who is breaking the law?

I am talking about a person who has the same opportunity to apply to become a citizen of this country, as anyone else that enters our country, but simply does not want to. How do they justify to an American, who breaks the law, that they are being arrested for doing so, while a citizen from another country, who is also breaking the law, is being protected from arrest by the city. I might not be a lawyer, but somehow this doesn’t make sense to me.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

I guess the kicker is that it doesn’t say anything about doing it “legally.”

Joe Skinner

CLARKS SUMMIT