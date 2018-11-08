Dear Editor,
We, ministers from the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium, condemn the violence against our sisters and brothers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We believe this is a crime of hatred, division and prejudice. We pray together for this community, and our prayers include healing for separation and division in this nation. We invite you to pray with us as we work together to see the goodness of life here in this area and in this nation. We refuse to allow hatred and condemnation to overcome our trust and belief in a God who is good. We invite your prayers for all victims of violence and hatred.
Sincerely,
Pastor Janelle Moser
BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, DALTON
Michael Warner
CLARKS GREEN ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Rev. Jeffrey G. Bohan
TRINITY LUTHERAN, CLARKS SUMMIT
Msgr. Joseph Quinn
OUR LADY OF THE SNOWS, CLARKS SUMMIT
Rev. Bill Carter
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF CLARKS SUMMIT
Pastor George Matthews
ELCA
Dr. Linda Rogers
CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY
The Rev. Lou Divis
CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY
