Dear Editor,

We, ministers from the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium, condemn the violence against our sisters and brothers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We believe this is a crime of hatred, division and prejudice. We pray together for this community, and our prayers include healing for separation and division in this nation. We invite you to pray with us as we work together to see the goodness of life here in this area and in this nation. We refuse to allow hatred and condemnation to overcome our trust and belief in a God who is good. We invite your prayers for all victims of violence and hatred.

Sincerely,

Pastor Janelle Moser

BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, DALTON

Michael Warner

CLARKS GREEN ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Rev. Jeffrey G. Bohan

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CLARKS SUMMIT

Msgr. Joseph Quinn

OUR LADY OF THE SNOWS, CLARKS SUMMIT

Rev. Bill Carter

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF CLARKS SUMMIT

Pastor George Matthews

ELCA

Dr. Linda Rogers

CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY

The Rev. Lou Divis

CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY

