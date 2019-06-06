Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Many of you are aware that a tornado swept through Newton Township on Tuesday evening, May 28. A significant amount of damage was done to properties and businesses, including the building that is home to Countryside Community Church – a United Methodist Fellowship.

Members of the church are very grateful for the many expressions of concern and support from area churches and residents. Thank you for your kindness and for being such amazing neighbors.

Mark Terwilliger

PASTOR

Donna Urbaniak

TRUSTEES CHAIR