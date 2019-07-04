SUBMITTED PHOTO The public is invited to join residents, staff and families at The Pines Senior Living in Clarks Summit for an informative presentation on planets and the solar system on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, from 1-8 p.m. James Kaub and Rachel Keisling Burke, will present ‘The Mysteries and Wonders of our Solar System, Planets and Beyond.’ Light refreshments will be served.