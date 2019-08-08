Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Area non-profit organizations are invited to submit a Request For Proposal (RFP) to Leadership Lackawanna for implementation as a class community service project. The Leadership Lackawanna organization will select multiple projects for the incoming class to work on throughout the program year (October 2019 through June 2020). This year marks the 37th year of the Leadership Lackawanna organization.

For nonprofit organizations and community groups, this invitation to submit an RFP presents an opportunity to use the services of a talented team of professionals. The group can help with a project an organization’s leadership has had in mind but lacked the human resources to accomplish. At the same time, the organization can expose a group of established and emerging leaders to its mission and goals. This is a mutually beneficial experience for the agency and these emerging professionals.

Past projects have included: renovations to the Pavilion at Nay Aug Park, the Electric City Trolley Museum Association’s “Bay 4,” the creation of a pre-teen/teenager room at the Nancy K. Holmes Public Library, the restoration of Hanlon’s Grove inside Nay Aug Park, the creation of a web game for the Lackawanna Historical Society and an online database of historic buildings for the City of Scranton.

Projects must have a reasonable scope and budget and cannot include capital campaigns, rebranding/branding/marketing campaigns or raising large sums of money.

For more information or to download a proposal, visit leadershiplackawanna.com. Questions may be directed to Leadership Lackawanna Executive Director Nicole Morristell at nmorristell@scrantonchamber.com or 570-342-7711. The deadline to submit is Friday, Aug. 23.