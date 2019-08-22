Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Applications for Leadership Lackawanna’s five-week Executive Program are now available.

This program engages high-level professionals in the greater Scranton region, broadens their social network, and increases their overall knowledge of the community while meeting key business and community leaders and receiving an overview of the county’s history and culture, economic and political structures, community events, civic groups, recreational activities and nonprofit organizations. Sessions are held one evening per week for five consecutive weeks at various locations and include cocktails and dinner.

Leadership Lackawanna’s Executive Program accepts applications from public- and private-sector administrators and professionals in an executive-level position who live or work in Lackawanna County. Candidates must have extensive industry experience that demonstrates a steady career progression.

This year’s sessions are Wednesday, Sept. 25; Thursday, Oct. 3; Wednesday, Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 17; and Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5-8 p.m.

To apply for the program, visit leadershiplackawanna.com.