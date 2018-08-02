Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Area non-profit organizations are invited to submit a Request For Proposals (RFP) to Leadership Lackawanna for implementation as a class community service projects.

The Leadership Lackawanna organization will select multiple projects for the incoming class to work on throughout the program year (October 2018 through June 2019).

For nonprofit organizations and community groups, this invitation to submit a RFP presents an opportunity to use the services of a talented team of professionals. The group can help you with a project you have had in mind, but lacked the human resources to accomplish. At the same time, you can expose a group of established and emerging leaders to your organization’s mission and goals. This is a mutually beneficial experience for your agency and these emerging professionals.

Past projects have included: renovations to the Pavilion at Nay Aug Park, the Electric City Trolley Museum Association’s “Bay 4”, the creation of a pre-teen/teenager room at the Nancy K. Holmes Public Library, the restoration of Hanlon’s Grove inside Nay Aug Park, the creation of a webgame for the Lackawanna Historical Society and an online database of historic buildings for the city of Scranton.

Projects must have a reasonable scope and budget and cannot include capital campaigns or raising large sums of money.

For more information on submitting a proposal to Leadership Lackawanna, visit leadershiplackawanna.com. Questions may be directed to Leadership Lackawanna director, Nicole Morristell at 570-342-7711 or nMorristell@scrantonchamber.com. The deadline to submit is Aug. 24.