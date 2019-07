Up next

The Lakeside Wednesday Concerts will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. Admission is free; donations of canned goods are accepted for the local food pantry. The remaining lineup is as follows:

July 24: FullCircle

July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra

Aug. 7: East Coast Trio

Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet

Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees

Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER