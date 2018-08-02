The Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Drive, Mill City, will hold its 10th annual Music on the Lawn event Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 1 p.m. The event was started in 2009 and raises money for mission-minded projects. It features live Christian music, craft and yard sale vendors, a chicken barbecue and more. For more info, visit bit.ly/2qcoh82. Shown is an aerial view of a the church’s property, all set up for a previous year’s event.