SCOTT TWP. — By placing five of the first seven finishers, Abington Heights captured its third straight District 2 Class 3A girls cross country championships Oct. 24 at Lakeland High School.

It was also the Lady Comets fourth district crown in a row. They will compete in the PIAA Championships on Saturday in Hershey.

Abby Marion led the way, finishing second in 20:53.2. Lydia Smith from District 4 Williamsport won the race in 20:41.8.

“We wanted to run in a pack right from the start,” Marion said. “We wanted to put a lot of people in the top 10 and we did. It’s just really special to have those girls running together the whole time.”

Coach Mike Ludka said many people probably didn’t expect much from Abington Heights this season. Understandable, since standout runner Katie Dammer graduated.

All the Lady Comets did was go undefeated during the regular season to win the Lackawanna League title and bring home another district crown.

Ludka said this year’s team tried to forge its own identity. Marion agreed.

“Katie (Dammer) is awesome, we loved her,” Marion said. “But at the end of the day, she’s one runner. It takes a whole team. It’s really special that we all work together.”

Marion settled into the second spot early and was never quite able to reel in Smith.

“I saw her slow up a little bit at some points and I tried to speed up,” Marion said. “But the whole time she kind of was pulling me along.”

Hannah Hughes placed third, Allison Dammer took fifth, Sarah Bath was sixth and Modupe Osuntokun was seventh to round out Abington Heights’ top five.

In the Class 2A boys race, Abington Heights, led by Stephen Haggerty’s third-place effort, was second. The Comets, which dropped down to Class 2A this season after being in Class 3A, will head to Hershey for the state meet.

Haggerty fluctuates where he finishes in the Abington Heights lineup. Sometimes second, sometimes third, sometimes even fourth.

But in this race, he came through for the Comets as their top finisher and third overall in 17:29.9.

“That first hill is one of the main parts of the race that decides the outcome,” Haggerty said. “You’ve got to get ahead and I got ahead a little bit. From there, I really started to pull ahead on the second loop. I didn’t realize I was in third place until there was about a half-, three-quarters of a mile left. Then I just had to carry it out from there.”

Ryan Siebecker finished ninth and Ethan Mattox 13th. Rounding out the top five were Gavin Ross (26th) and Damon Martin (27th).

“Ethan usually is first and it just wasn’t his day today,” Ludka said. “Yet Stephen looked great and you need that when somebody has a little bit of a down day. Somebody else had to step up. It evened out for us.”

