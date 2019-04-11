Article Tools Font size – + Share This



As the names and faces during the spring sports season change through the years, there remains one constant.

Abington Heights continues to have the power program in girls track and field.

Once again, the Lady Comets are the favorite to defend their Lackawanna Track Conference Division I crown as the regular season opens officially this week.

They will receive a couple of challenges, but this group has a mix of accomplished veterans and rising newcomers, as Abington Heights seeks to continue its record-setting streak of 73 dual-meet victories that spans 12 years.

Leading the charge for the Lady Comets will be a pair of All-Region standouts.

Dani Heine is a returning state-medal winner in the Class 3A pole vault and will contribute in the jumps. She has cleared 11 feet in the pole vault after another successful indoor season.

Calista Marzolino, a Lehigh University commit, is one of the top all-around athletes in the LTC. She is an All-Region performer in the hurdles and jumps, and in the indoor season claimed a state medal in the high jump.

“Going into our first meet that is one of the main goals, to sustain the streak while also focusing in on our individual goals,” said Marzolino, who cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in a meet this spring for the high jump.

“We are really promoting team togetherness, which includes the girls team supporting the boys team.”

In addition, Abington Heights will count on sprinter Danielle Beamish, thrower Adele Hollander and hurdler Anna Marchetta. The Lady Comets also have an infusion of talent, including freshman Gianna Sabatini, who has already posted a time of 59.9 seconds in the 400 meter run.

GIRLS

Home field: Abington Heights High School

Last season: 4-0

Head coach: Mike Ludka

Returning: Sarah Bath, Sr.; Danielle Beamish, Sr.; Isabelle Bernard, So.; Jillian Bird, Jr.; Emma Blakiewicz, So.; Alexa Boersma, Sr.; Kathleen Chickillo, Jr.; Mariel Curra, So.; Zoe Detter, So.; Noelle Fantanarosa, So.; Emma Gibson, Jr.; Megan Healey, Sr.; Danielle Heine, Sr.; Sadie Henzes, Jr.; Adele Hollander, Jr.; Hannah Hughes, Sr.; Rachel Klein, Jr.; Clarke Kupinski, So.; Kristin Lipkus, So.; Carlee MacPherson, Sr.; Anna Marchetta, Jr.; Abigail Marion, So.; Calista Marzolino, Sr.; Emily McCabe, So.; Jewell Mitchell, So.; Modupe Osuntokun, Sr.; Sabriya Seid, So.; Elyse Simakaski, So.; Alexandra Thornton, Jr.; Andrea Ramerez-Rivera, Sr.

Newcomers: Lucy Abdalla, Fr.; Isabella Allen, Fr.; Isabelle Bernard, So.; Abigail Brock, So.; Allison Dammer, Fr.; Zoe Epstein, So.; Heidi Hughes, Fr.; Angel Jefferson, So.; Elizabeth Keisling, Fr.; Megan Malone, Fr.; Madeline Meckwood, So.; Jordan Patrick, So.; Gianna Sabatini, Fr.; Eleanor Saunders, Fr.; Anna Scoblick, Fr.; Ellie Smith, Fr.

BOYS

Home field: Abington Heights High School

Last season: 3-1

Head coach: Mike Ludka

Returning: Brian Barlow, Sr.; Jeffrey Barlow, Sr.; Zachary Boersma, So.; Noah Bolus, Jr.; Seth Colan, So.; James Dana, Jr.; Joseph Danoski, Jr.; Clay Davis, Sr.; Ryan Flynn, Sr.; Stephen Haggerty, Sr.; Robert Horvath, Jr.; Matthew Kelleher, Jr.; Nicholas Klapatch, Jr.; Conor Kryeski, Sr.; Kohl Lindaman, So.; Nicholas Madera, Sr.; Damon Martin, Jr.; Ethan Mattox, Sr.; Reid Mattox, Jr.; Shervin Mokhtari, Jr.; Ryan Mulcahey, Jr.; Connor Napierala, Sr.; Christopher Newell, Sr.; Cameron Pettinato, Sr.; Tyler Petty, So.; Joshua Przekop, Sr.; Jakob Quanbeck, Jr.; Christian Ragnacci, Zachary Roditski, Jr.; Joshua Schneider, So.; Sloan Seid, Sr.; Ryan Siebecker, Sr.

Newcomers: Samuel Kalmanowicz, Jr.; Bryan Lear, Fr.; James Lefchak, Jr.; Christian Lezinski, Fr.; Colin Moran, So.; Zachary Rice, Fr.; Marco Rollison-Martinez, Jr.; Gavin Ross, Fr.; Benjamin Schneider, Fr.; Ian Stanton, Jr.; Jacob Sukel, Fr.; Jack Wasko, Sr.