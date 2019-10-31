Abington Heights will send a strong contingent of runners to the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Hershey.

Sophomore Gavin Ross earned an individual state qualifying berth by placing second in the Class 2A boys race at the District 2 Championships.

Meanwhile, with four finishers in the top 10, the Lady Comets captured the Class 3A girls team title. They totaled 40 points to edge out Scranton (48) and Williamsport (57).

It is the fifth straight district title for the Abington Heights girls.

“This one we really had to earn,” Coach Mike Ludka said. “Not to take anything away from the other ones, but this was a hard-fought race with some really good teams in Scranton and Williamsport.

“We set up a plan to take it out a little more conservatively in the race and pick people off as the race went on. It came right down to the final 200 meters where we passed a few people and it was the difference in the race.”

Junior Abby Marion finished third, covering the 3.1-mile course at Lakeland High School in 20:13.8. Sophomore Gigi Sabatini was fourth in 20:37.2 and freshman Maia Archangelo was fifth in 21:01.5.

“That’s a weapon we’re lucky to have. Three girls that are that strong and that close together up front,” Ludka said. “It’s hard for other teams to overcome. Pair that with the girls in the back who are getting better and better and it makes us a pretty tough team.”

Allison Dammer, a sophomore, was ninth in 21:39.0. Junior Kristin Lipkus rounded out the top five for the Lady Comets in 19th place in 22:32.6.

Sophomore Ellie Saunders (30th, 23:26.1) and freshman Catherine “Casey” Healey (31st, 23:27.2) completed the top seven.

“It’s exciting for me as a coach to know not only is there the opportunity to get better, but they’re all coming back, they’re all very hungry and really seem to love it and love each other as a team,” Ludka said. “It makes winning special because they’re doing it without experience.”

Marion said it has been fun watching how her younger teammates have emerged this season.

“I knew we had some talent coming up,” Marion said. “It was just a matter of them being able to transition into the varsity training. But they did it amazingly. I love having them as training partners. We’re all very close time-wise and as friends. It’s been really nice to be with them and come out with success.”

In Hershey, Abington Heights will compete in the daunting Class 3A field. Since many of the girls will be running at states for the first time, this trip will be a learning experience.

“We look at states as icing on the cake when we get there,” said Marion, who placed 160th last year in 21:57. “We’re all just going to go out there and run as fast as we can so at the end of the day we can say we ran our best. That course is very hard for a lot of runners because it’s a lot of uphills and downhills. For me personally it’s an opportunity to get stronger.”

Ross was in 21st place after the first mile of the Class 2A boys race. But he moved topward the front over the final two miles and wound up second in 17:22.1.

At the finish line, he held off Mid Valley’s Michael Novak by 1.2 seconds.

“Everybody went out quick and I kind of got boxed up, so I didn’t get off to the greatest start,” Ross said. “But throughout the race I came back and picked off people one by one.

“Coming around the final straight, I really started to push it,” Ross said. “I saw his shadow behind me, so he was pushing me to go quicker. I really had to sprint it in and I only got him by a second. It was a good race.”

Ludka said it is a credit to Ross’ competitiveness that he rallied to finish second.

“Top five or six would have been a great day for him,” Ludka said. “He just worked his way through the race and gradually moved up. Just thrilled with him. I haven’t seen a better race like that in an awfully long time.”

Other finishers for the Abington Heights were: Alex Duffy, 17th, 18:10.4; Damon Martin, 35th, 18:51.8; Noah Bolus, 39th, 19:01.1; Tyler Petty, 47th, 19:14.6; Ben Schneider, 65th, 19:49.1; and Adin Hopkins, 70th, 19:56.9. The Comets placed fifth in the team standings with 133 points.

Last year, Ross ran at states and placed 163rd in Class 2A in 19:03.

His goal this year is to shave about a minute and a half off that time and crack the top 75.

“I’ve worked really hard since May and June, all throughout the summer, all the workouts I’ve done, everything leading up to this race,” Ross said. “It’s probably the biggest race of my life, so I’m really excited.”

Contact the writer:

swalsh@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9100, ext. 5109

@swalshTT on Twitter