Three years ago, Catherine Anne Kupinski and her Abington Heights teammates were one big hit away from reaching the state softball semifinals.

Over the last two years, Pittston Area has been a roadblock to the PIAA playoffs for the Lady Comets.

This season, Kupinski and her teammates are bubbling with enthusiasm and optimism as the senior-dominated team prepares for one final run together.

“I know every year just having an abrupt ending to what we thought would be a great year kind of stinks,” said Kupinski, a Stony Brook University commit and three-time All-Region performer. “We’re working in the right direction. Even though we’re only a week in, we have a lot of hard scrimmages and exhibition games coming up. This is going to give us a really good start, a good push in the right direction.”

Since losing, 6-5, in a 10th-inning international tiebreaker to Donegal in 2017, the team hasn’t made it past the District 2 final.

With seven position-player starters back, this year has a different feel.

“We have our pitcher (Mara Hamm), which is big, but we only lost two position players,” said Kupinski, who has a .516 career average with 23 homers and 85 RBIs. “I’m not very nervous on filling them up seeing that we have great players coming in.

“Our lineup is so strong. It’s like it has been for the last four years.”

Besides Kupinski, the offense has the potential to generate plenty of pop.

Leadoff hitter Mara Hamm batted .359 with 11 doubles and scored 28 runs.

Center fielder Bailey White ripped four homers and drove in 23 while batting .409, and third baseman Meghan Heard had a breakout freshman campaign, also bashing four homers while knocking in 16.

Caroline Kelly and Shaelyn Kobrynich also return home-run power.

In the circle, Hamm joined Kupinski as an All-Region performer, posting a 17-2 pitching mark with a 1.19 ERA.

“I’m going to rely on my teammates a lot this year because (opponents) have seen what I can do the last three years,” Kupinski said. “I think it’s going to be tough for other teams to pitch to our team because we also have a strong lineup. It’s not just me this year. We have at least five girls who are home run hitters.

“Mara looks for contact whoever’s pitching. She doesn’t need to hit home runs to get on base and she knows that. Hitting it in the gap or even by putting the ball in play, she will get on, and that will start our lineup where it needs to go.”

Kupinski has one more reason to be excited. She’ll be moving back behind the plate after two years at first base, originally necessitated by a torn labrum from a headfirst dive back into first base in an exhibition game her sophomore season.

“I’m extremely excited,” Kupinski said. “After my freshman year, I knew it was something I’d have a great time doing throughout high school. The last two years have been fun efforts, but I’ve been missing catching.”