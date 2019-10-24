EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Maddie Lucas, left, celebrates with teammate Allison Murray after Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep 1-0 to win the Lackawanna League Division I championship, Thursday, Oct. 17 at Dunmore. Abington Heights will advance to the District II playoffs. Their next game is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:45 p.m. at Clarks Summit Elementary School.