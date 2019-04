SUBMITTED PHOTO The Lackawanna County Commissioners designated April 7-13 National Library Week in the community and presented a proclamation to members of the county’s library system. From left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, North Pocono Public Library Director Susan Jeffery; Dalton Community Library Director Shu Qiu; Christine Mandarino, Bookmobile; Lackawanna County Library System Administrator Mary Garm; Scranton Public Library Director Scott Thomas; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.