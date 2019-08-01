CLARKS SUMMIT — Cesar Leon, Lauren Koczwara and Bill Aubrey captured the singles crowns in the Lackawanna County Open tennis tournament held at the Scranton Tennis Club.

Leon, a teaching pro at the Leeds Academy in the Bronx, NY, defeated Eamon Gibbons, a collegiate player at Hamilton College, 6-1, 6-3 to repeat as the Men’s A Singles champion.

Koczwara, a regional high school all-star from Abington Heights, knocked off Scranton Prep ace Megan McDonald in a tight contest, winning 6-3, 2-6, (10-2) to take the Women’s A Singles title.

In Men’s B Singles, Bill Aubrey defended his title from last year, edging out Johnny Sinclair 3-6, 6-4, (10-6).

Koczwara and Leon were both double winners in the tournament. Koczwara paired up with her teammate Bella Peters to defend their Women’s A Doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over McDonald and Kathleen McKenna. Leon and his brother Michael teamed up again to take the Men’s A Doubles crown with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Meade and Josh Palmer.

In the semifinals, the Leon brothers eliminated John Weiss and Curtis Althouse 6-0, 6-1, while the Palmers defeated Steve Lehan and Paul Pugliese 6-4, 6-1.

Joe Vinson and his son Kevin took the Men’s B Doubles crown with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, (10-6) win over Raj Paul and Vignesh Manickam.

John Weiss and Burt Reese were co-directors of the tournament, with assistance from Kathleen McKenna, Tim Aikman, John Lucas and Gary Reigal.