LYLE T. GALLOWAY / STAFF PHOTO Marie Zaccone, director of the Carbondale Public Library.

Although the official season of giving is a few months away, local libraries are getting into the giving spirit early. This September, members of the Lackawanna County Library System are collecting donations for Schaeffer’s Retreat, a Carbondale-based homeless shelter.

In the Abingtons, donations may be dropped off at the Abington and Dalton community libraries.

Marie Zaccone, the director of the Carbondale Public Library spearheaded donations for her local chapter. Donation boxes have been set up inside and outside of the library, where much-needed contributions of non-perishable food and household items are being accepted for the residents of the shelter.

Zaccone said support from the community has been good. Community members have been making monthly donations at the library.

“At this point, they’re accustomed to seeing something different to donate every month,” Said Zaccone. “They check what it is, and they bring in the appropriate items.”

Schaeffer’s Retreat has been grateful for the support from the community and the library system alike, according to Zaccone.

“Schaeffer’s Retreat is absolutely blown away with gratitude,” she said. “They just appreciate everything that is done for them. When they come down to collect, they’re always so thankful and so appreciative.”

Bonnie Schaeffer has been involved with the shelter for 27 years. Along with her husband, James, the pair makes sure the residents of Lackawanna and four other counties get the help they need. Schaeffer says support for the organization so far has been slow. But the support they do receive from the community has been much-appreciated by the staff at Schaeffer’s Retreat and those benefitting from their efforts.

The support for Schaeffer’s follows a county-wide charitable initiative. Each month, members of the Lackawanna County Library System select a non-profit or a charitable event to support. In the past, they donated to organizations such as Dress for Success and St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

To make a donation, visit your local library and be on the lookout for each month’s charitable event.