SUBMITTED PHOTO Six students in Dr. Joseph Cice’s Introduction to Adlerian Psychology class at Lackawanna College traveled to Sibiu, Romania this July for a two-week study abroad learning experience. Students attended courses at the annual international Rudolf Dreikurs Summer Institute sponsored by the International Committee of Adlerian Summer Schools and Institutes (ICASSI). From left: Patricia Slattery of Lake Ariel, criminal justice major; Ariel Hoherchak of Waymart, human services major; Jarret Rinkunas of Clarks Summit, Lackawanna College student life programming coordinator and Class of 2018 pre-allied health graduate; Nicole Turner of Scranton, criminal justice major; Eleanor Mikelatis of Factoryville, professional studies major; Cice; Thomas Sheehan of Eynon, Lackawanna Collge public safety officer.