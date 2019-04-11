Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ George Tinsley chases a loose ball down the court during the second annual Battle of the Valley Classic all-star basketball game at Lackawanna College in Scranton on Sunday, March 31. The Lackawanna League team defeated the Wyoming Valley Conference, 105-94. CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ George Tinsley is fouled by Wyoming Seminary’s Dimitri Gnall during the second annual Battle of the Valley Classic all-star basketball game at Lackawanna College in Scranton on Sunday, March 31. The Lackawanna League team defeated the Wyoming Valley Conference, 105-94.

SCRANTON — Didn’t take long for it to become apparent this wasn’t going to be your average NBA-style all-star game.

Abington Heights’ Trey Koehler and George Tinsley each made a pair of early steals and Scranton Prep’s Mario Rotell made another as the Lackawanna League all-stars came out pressuring on defense.

The result was an early 13-0 run — highlighted by Koehler’s rip out of the arms of a Wyoming Valley Conference player and take for a layup — as the Lackawanna League topped the WVC,

105-94, in the Battle of the Valley March 31 at Lackawanna College’s Student Union.

“I didn’t see it as an all-star game,” said Koehler, one of five Lackawanna players in double figures with 11 points. “I just saw it as a game where we had to compete and try my hardest.

“I was just trying to give it my all. It’s my last time playing with all of my friends and I just wanted to compete as hard as I could.”

MMI’s Matt Marchetti connected from the right wing for 3 of his 11 points to give the WVC a 9-6 lead. That’s when Tinsley, Rotell and Koehler asserted themselves as the Lackawanna squad spurted ahead.

Tinsley, who scored 15, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists, knotted the score for the final time. Rotell scored three buckets over the next 57 seconds as the Lackawanna League used defensive pressure to get easy buckets.

Holy Cross’ Tyler Mozeleski and Lakeland’s Jake Kurnow buried back-to-back 3s as Lackawanna took its biggest lead, 25-12, only to see the WVC climb back into it, tying the score at 50 early in the second half.

That’s when Scranton’s Marcus Bauman took over, scoring six of his 15 points and grabbing six of his 10 rebounds in a four-minute span as the Lackawanna League reclaimed a 63-56 cushion.

Twice in the second half the WVC pulled within a bucket

Then, leading, 90-86, Tinsley’s driving reverse layup started a clinching 7-0 run that Koehler capped with a 3-point play with 2:05 left.

“It’s kind of like one more AAU kind of game,” Tinsley said. “We just had to come out and bring that energy and that’s what we did.”

Contact the writer:

mmyers@timesshamrock.com

Wyoming Valley — Will Johnson (GAR) 7 3-5 20, Tyler Faux (TUN) 4 2-2 13, Nick Prociak (HR) 5 3-4 13, Matt Marchetti (MMI) 4 2-2 11, Zach Evans (BER) 3 2-2 9, Collin Cook 3 0-0 8, Nate Kreitzer (NAN) 2 2-2 7, Sean Murphy (CRE) 2 0-0 6, Camden Boris (CRE) 1 0-0 3, Dimitri Gnall (SEM) 1 0-1 2, Nick Ganter (SEM) 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 14-18 94.

Lackawanna — Mario Rotell (SP) 6 4-4 19, Leo O’Boyle (SP) 6 1-2 16, George Tinsley (AH) 5 4-4 15, Marcus Bauman (SCR) 6 3-6 15, Jake Kurnow (LAK) 3 1-2 9, Blake Gearhart (DV) 3 0-0 7, Dahlton Frisbie (WW) 2 0-0 6, Tyler Mozeleski (HC) 1 0-0 3, Brian Boland (SP) 1 0-0 2, Marc Kudrich (VV) 1 0-0 2, Mikey Schermerhorn (MTV) 0 0-0 0. Totals: 39 14-19 105.

Halftime: Lackawanna, 50-47. 3-point goals: Johnson 3, Faux 3, Murphy 2, Cook 2, Kreitzer, Evans, Marchetti, Boris. Rotell 3, O’Boyle 3, Frisbie 2, Kurnow 2, Mozeleski, Tinsley, Gearhart. Rebounds: WVC 39 (Gnall 7), LACK 50 (Bauman 10, Tinsley 10, O’Boyle 10). Assists: WVC 12 (Faux 3), LACK 15 (Tinsley 5). Steals: WVC 8 (Johnson 3, Gnall 3), LACK 9 (Bauman 2, Rotell 2, Tinsley 2). Turnovers: WVC 11, LACK 9. Blocks: WVC 3 (Marchetti, Gnall, Prociak), LACK 3 (Bauman, Mozeleski, Koehler).