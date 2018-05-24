Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Although we celebrate Memorial Day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military, the holiday weekend is also the official kickoff to the summer recreation season.

This year in particular, families who live in the Abingtons are desperate for sun and fun after Mother Nature made us deal with a long winter and stormy spring.

Those who like to get out of town will find amusement parks like Knoebels in Elysburg or Hersheypark – only an hour or two away – in full swing for the holiday weekend. Beach people will celebrate the fact that most of their favorite beaches and boardwalks along the Jersey shore and down in Delaware and Maryland will be officially open for the 2018 season.

But for those who prefer to stay close to home, there is plenty to do for family fun in Clarks Summit and the surrounding area.

The Lackawanna State Park is scheduled to open its pool Saturday, May 26, at 11 a.m. The park is also a popular picnic spot, and during holidays, it’s best to get there early to snag a picnic table. The park also is known for its campsites, fishing, hiking and boating.

Smaller parks like South Abington Park and Hillside Park, both in South Abington Township, provide other alternatives for families who want to enjoy some outdoor fun during the weekend.

And who doesn’t love a parade in their own backyard? The Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069 parade will take its 30th stroll through downtown Clarks Summit on Memorial Day, May 28 at 11 a.m.

I have fond memories of our family setting up camp on Winola Road across from Gerrity’s to watch the parade when my daughter, Carolyn was a little girl. Carolyn is now an Abington Heights senior, ready to graduate.

Then there are my neighbors, Bernadette and Paul Menendez, who made a tradition of riding their motorcycles in the parade as escorts of The Abington Heights Civic League, which, according to parade chairman Dominic Scott, is one of about 50 groups scheduled to participate this year.

Scott gave a special nod to the Abington Heights marching band.

“I can’t say enough about them,” he said. “The band is very talented and these kids are very dedicated to the parade.”

He recalled one year when the Marching Comets performed out of state the day before the parade.

“They had the option to stay overnight or drive back home for the parade,” he said.

“They chose our parade.”

Scott said the crowd loves to cheer for the band and the other groups that pass by.

Post Commander Donnie Jones agreed, pointing out the most smiles, “oohs” and “aahs” from the kids are for the firetrucks.

“They love to see the firetrucks and the ambulance lights. It’s a lot of fun for them,” Jones said.

Scott added the parade is just as rewarding for participants as it is for spectators.

“Everybody knows everybody, so there is a lot of waving to relatives and friends. It’s just a joyous thing,” he said.