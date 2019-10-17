The Abington Heights and Valley View boys soccer teams recently sold T-shirts which raised $1,025 for Red Card for Cancer.

The fundraiser was initiated by Abington Heights juniors, Russell Booth, Jace Anderson, Gray-Paul Bossi and Seth Blakiewicz, who organized and planned the event with the help of Valley View Head Coach Danny Berg.

The Red Card for Cancer game is an annual tradition for these two teams. This year, it was played on Oct. 9 at Clarks Summit Elementary School.

Abington Heights won 2-1 with goals from Sean Wilkerson and Gray-Paul Bossi.