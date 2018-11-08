Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Five new faculty members joined Keystone College for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Nevada Cooke is an assistant professor of sport and recreation management. Prior to joining Keystone, he was a teaching assistant at the University of Ontario. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Western Ontario where he is currently pursuing his doctorate.

Joseph Giomboni is an assistant professor of communications. Prior to joining Keystone, he was the assistant director of public relations of King’s College, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He also holds a master of fine arts degree in screenwriting from Wilkes University. He is pursuing his doctorate at Temple University, where he served as a teaching assistant in the Klein College of Media and Communication.

Paul Lawrence, Ph.D. is an assistant professor of chemistry. Prior to joining Keystone, he was a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Washington-Seattle. He received his doctorate from Brigham Young University and two bachelor’s degrees from Utah Valley University.

Michael Selig, Ph.D. is an assistant professor of biochemistry. He received his doctorate from the University of Copenhagen and a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, where he was a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Food Science.

Rebecca Allen Wallace is an assistant professor of sport and recreation management.

She received a master of education from Millersville University and a master of education and bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College, where she previously worked as a lecturer. She is pursuing her doctorate at Indiana University.