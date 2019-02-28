SUBMITTED PHOTO Keystone College will kick off this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities and parade weekend with a live performance by The Quietmen on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Elena O’Connor, 570-945-8160 or visit keystone.edu. From left: Paddy Ratchford, Molly Ratchford Malone, Danny Ratchford and Jamie Ratchford.