LA PLUME — Keystone College and Salus University signed articulation agreements enabling Keystone students to pursue professional degrees in Salus’ doctor of optometry (OD) program and its physician assistant (PA) studies master of science program.

The OD program, referred to as the “three plus four” program, is comprised of two phases: the pre-optometry curriculum at Keystone and the doctor of optometry degree program at Salus. Students who successfully complete a minimum of 90 credit hours in the pre-optometry program at Keystone and meet all additional requirements may apply for admission into Salus’ Pennsylvania College of Optometry’s doctor of optometry program. Keystone will confer a bachelor of science degree to students who successfully complete Phase I and year one of Phase II. Salus will confer the doctor of optometry degree to students who successfully complete the remaining Phase II requirements.

In the PA program, referred to as the “four plus two” program, students who successfully complete a minimum of 120 semester credit hours at Keystone, earn a bachelor of science degree in the pre-physician assistant curriculum, and meet all requirements, may apply for admission to the Salus master of medical science in physician assistant studies degree program.

For more information about the schools, visit keystone.edu and salus.edu.