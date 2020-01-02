Article Tools Font size – + Share This

BRAUER

LA PLUME — Keystone College Political Science Professor Jeffrey Brauer will present his paper, “Using Proportional Representation: Would Trump Still Have Won?” at the National Social Science and Technology Conference from April 5-7 in Las Vegas.

Brauer’s paper will examine whether President Donald Trump would have won the 2016 United States presidential election if a proportional representation electoral system was used instead of the current winner-take-all electoral college system.

Brauer earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration/public affairs and history from the University of Scranton. He holds a master’s degree in history and political science from the College of St. Rose, Albany, New York. A recognized expert in his field, he has been interviewed and quoted by numerous national media outlets such as NBC News, Fox Business News, Real Clear Politics, The Atlantic, the New York Post, the Washington Examiner and The Philadelphia Inquirer, among others.

The National Social Science Association brings social science faculty together to share research, teaching and technology through conferences and seminars.