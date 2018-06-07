Keystone Professor Heather Shanks-McElroy, Ph.D. (right) and Penn State Scranton Pro-fessor Janet Melnick, Ph.D., were awarded a $42,500 grant from the Center for Rural PA to study the services being offered at more than 500 rural and urban senior community centers in Pennsylvania. They will analyze issues such as attendance, participation, nutrition, programs, ac-cessibility and transportation and make recommendations based on their study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency that serves as a resource for rural policy within the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Dr. Shanks-McElroy and Dr. Melnick have worked together before in researching issues that impact senior citizens. In 2015, they presented research on alternatives to nursing home care at national conferences in Washington, D.C. and Phoenix, Ariz.