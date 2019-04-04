Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The moon is one of the main objects planned for viewing during the spring sessions at Keystone College's observatory.

LA PLUME — The Keystone College Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is continuing its spring program each Wednesday and Friday through May 24.

Open to the public free of charge, the spring sessions will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled by the threat of severe weather.

This season’s astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and telescopic observations. The main objects planned for viewing include the moon; the planets Jupiter, Mars and Saturn and various double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.

Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending should contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402 or observatory@keystone.edu to schedule a session.

For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.