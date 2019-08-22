Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory will begin its fall program on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday and Friday evening through Friday, Nov. 22.

The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated classroom lecture that changes weekly followed by observation through telescopes. The main objects planned for observation include the moon, stars and planets including Jupiter and Saturn. Open to the public and free of charge, the fall sessions at the Observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by threat of severe weather. Visitors should dress for outdoor temperatures.

Groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations should reserve a separate night to avoid overcrowding. For more information or to make group arrangements, contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu.

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is located on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81, exit 202, and approximately two miles east of Fleetville. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.