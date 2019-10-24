PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON PUTTCAMP PHOTOGRAPHY Keystone Mountain Bike team competed alongside 570 racers in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League’s race #4 at Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area in Elkton, Maryland on Oct. 6. Keystone had 23 student-athletes compete. On the podium were Keystone Composite student-athletes, from left: Ethan Fenner of Susquehanna Prep in Forty Fort, fourth place, seventh-grade boys; Landry Crawford of Factoryville, home-schooled, third place, sixth-grade boys and Teen Trail Corps leader for sixth-grade boys; Brynn Carey of Abington Heights, fourth place freshman girls; Gabriella Watson of Mid-Valley, third place, seventh-grade girls and new Teen Trail Corps leader; and Hannah Puttcamp of Abington Heights, second place, freshman girls and Teen Trail Corps leader for trail stewardship volunteer hours for freshman girls.