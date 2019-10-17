PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON PUTTCAMP The Keystone Mountain Bike team recently participated in races in Johnstown on Sept. 22 and in Pittsburg on Sept. 29. On the podium were Keystone Composite student-athletes. From left, Brynn Carey of Abington Heights, third place, freshman girls at both Johnstown and Pittsburgh; David Schuster of Abington Heights, third place at Johnstown and second place at Pittsburgh; Hannah Puttcamp of Abington Heights, second place freshman girls at both Johnstown and Pittsburgh and Teen Trail Corps leader for trail stewardship volunteer hours for freshman girls; Landry Crawford, home-schooled, of Factoryville, second place, sixth-grade boys at Johnstown and third place in Pittsburgh and Teen Trail Corps leader for trail stewardship volunteer hours for sixth-grade boys; Jadon Crawford, home-schooled, of Factoryville, Teen Trail Corps leader for trail stewardship volunteer hours for seventh-grade boys; and Gabriella Watson of Mid Valley, fourth place, seventh-grade girls at Johnstown and fifth place at Pittsburgh. Other podium winners include Ethan Fenner of Susquehanna Prep in Forty Fort, fifth place, seventh-grade boys at Johnstown.