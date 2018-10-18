Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College announced continuing education offerings through its new Professional Development Institute.

The Institute offers a variety of programs connecting education, employment and enjoyment to provide industry-focused, professional development and credentialed coursework, as well as courses for recreation, leisure and personal enrichment.

Programs run the gamut from technology, including 3-D printing and computer skills, to education credentialing, including courses to obtain credentials for early care and education. Personal enrichment courses include glass blowing, ceramics, holiday table design, wreath making, first aid/CPR and more.

Courses may be offered at the workplace or at Keystone, and can be in face-to-face, online, or hybrid formats. Also, customized credential programs can be designed for employers.

To view available courses and register, visitkeystone.edu/pdi or contact Mary Dower at 570-945-8380.