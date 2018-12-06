PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KEYSTONE COLLEGE Keystone College hosted its 14th annual Veterans Day luncheon on Friday, Nov. 9 at the Theatre in Brooks. Guest speaker for the event was U.S. Air Force veteran and 1973 Keystone graduate Don Jones. Mr. Jones is commander of Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069 and serves as military liaison for Keystone College’s Elmer R. Hawk ’48 Veterans Center. From left: Keystone College President Tracy L. Brundage; Dylan Welch, Warren Center, U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and Keystone Armed Forces Club president; Mr. Jones and master of ceremonies Cortney Tyler, Lawton, Keystone associate director of admissions and Pennsylvania National Guard veteran.