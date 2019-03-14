Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — The Linder Gallery at Keystone College is presenting a series of art events which began in February and will last through April.

A Faculty Art Exhibition opened Feb. 25 and will continue through April 19. A reception is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Linder Gallery. The faculty members will explain their artwork in a panel discussion on Thursday, March 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Theatre in Brooks.

Presented by the Linder Gallery, the Faculty Art Exhibition features a diverse collection of works from 18 Keystone College faculty members. This includes a mix of paintings, photography, sculptures, graphic design, ceramics, glass pieces, installations and mixed media. The faculty members will talk about the exhibition in a panel discussion and will give short presentations on their own works at the Theatre in Brooks.

Admission to the exhibition and panel discussion is free.

Keystone faculty represented in the exhibition include: Beth Burkhauser, Sarrah Dibble Camburn, Drake Gomez, Frank Goryl, James Harmon, Katie Hovencamp, Michael Lamaster, Modi Li, Judith Lynn Keats, Thomas Murray, David W. Porter, Cliff Prokop, Gina Rice, Ward Roe, Lori Ryan, Brandon Smith, Michael Swanson and Sally Tosti.

The Linder Gallery, located on the first floor of the Miller Library features rotating exhibits by prominent local, national and international artists. Gallery exhibits showcase work in all media. Most artists exhibiting in the gallery visit the campus to speak about their art and meet with students. The Linder Gallery is also the site of the fine arts juried student exhibitions, held at the end of each fall and spring semester.